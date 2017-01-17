

CTV Montreal





The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after they discovered two dogs tortured and killed in the Montérégie.



The SQ is hoping to arrest whoever is responsible after officers found the two animals lying lifeless in a ditch in Saint-Valérien-de-Milton, 90 kilometres east of Montreal.



Reports say the dogs, Yoshi and Tonka, went missing near their homes off Route 137 on Wednesday. They were owned by neighbours in the nearby town of Sainte-Cécile-de-Milton and did not come from the same family but often played outside together.



The dogs appeared to have been subjected to cruelty, reports say.



Police are asking anyone with information to call the SQ station in Haute-Yamaska at 450-539-3252.



Owners are animal welfare advocates are offering a $1000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible.



