Police say a man whose body was found on the side of Highway 13 in Laval was kidnapped earlier in the day.

Around 11:30 a.m. people called 9-1-1 to report the man lying on Highway 13 near Highway 440.

When emergency officials arrived, they found the badly injured body of the man.

Around 3 p.m. police confirmed that the man had been kidnapped earlier in the day from a Tutti Frutti restaurant about 3 km away.

All lanes of Highway 13 North will be closed between Highway 640 and 440 until police are ready to remove the body.