The daughter of a slain man cried in court Monday as she testified about the impact of his death on her family.

Jeyarasan Manikarajah was killed in June 2014 by his neighbour, Amalan Thandapanithesigar.

Thandapanithesigar was convicted by a jury earlier this year of second-degree murder, and arguments about his sentencing were heard in court Monday.

He will receive a life sentence, but the time until he is eligible for parole is up to the judge, with a minimum wait of ten years.

The Crown wants Thandapanithesigar to wait at least 17 years before he can ask for parole, and to that end brought forth the victim's daughter.

She testified how her family came to Canada from Sri Lanka to escape a civil war, and found it extraordinarily difficult to cope with her father's murder.

Manikarajah and Thandapanithesigar knew each other in Sri Lanka.

Thandapanithesigar tried to explain his actions during the trial by saying he had drunk too much alcohol, and was frustrated over the multiple times that Manikarajah had catcalled his wife and insulted him from next door.