Collision in Southwest borough leaves pedestrian dead
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Montreal's Southwest borough on Saturday night.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 8:09AM EST
The 46-year-old man was hit at 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Centre and Island as a vehicle was making a turn.
The 46-year-old man was hit at 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Centre and Island as a vehicle was making a turn.
The 36-year-old driver was treated for nervous shock.
The exact circumstances have not yet been determined.
