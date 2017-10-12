

CTV Montreal





Mayor Denis Coderre said he is taking steps toward having gender parity at City Hall.

His party is running 46 female candidates out of 103 positions in borough and city councils, and said that if he is re-elected, his executive committee will be 50-50 male and female.

Currently the executive committee is composed of eight men and four women.

"If you want to make sure that you represent what Montreal is all about, you have not only to be on the ground, you have to listen to the people and make sure that you have the right people at the right place. These candidates are the right people at the right place. There's a lot of people who wanted to have them as candidates, and they chose to join our administration," said Coderre.

in 2013 Montrealers elected 59 men and 44 women as councillors.

Meanwhile Valerie Plante is pushing to have more car-sharing vehicles available in the city's downtown core.

The companies that rent cars by the minute, Car2Go and Communauto, are able to park their vehicles throughout several boroughs, but in the Ville Marie borough they have had to make arrangements with private parking lot owners because the city only permits car-sharing vehicles to park in spots with electric charging stations.

"Elsewhere it can be a mix but here it was a restriction decided by the administration to limit it to electric cars. And not only this is not good for mobility but it's not good for the economy. And Projet Montreal we want to support small businesses. We want to support businesses like Car2Go, and Communauto. We want to cut the red tape," said Plante.