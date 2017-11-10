

CTV Montreal





In one of his last acts as mayor, Denis Coderre placed a stone on the newly installed gravestone of Leonard Cohen on Friday.

The outgoing Montreal mayor had brought back the stone from Jerusalem.

In the Jewish tradition, stones are placed on graves as a symbol of the permanence of the person's legacy.

Coderre called Cohen one of the greatest ambassadors this city has ever seen.

Coderre was accompanied Friday by friends including Mitch Garber, Steven Bronfman and Irwin Kotler to visit Cohen’s gravesite in the Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery on Mount Royal.



Leonard Cohen died a year ago this past Tuesday.







