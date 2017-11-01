

CTV Montreal





The numbers on the controversial e-race in Montreal are in: 25,000 tickets were sold for the event.

Another 20,000 were given away, including many to businesses and people living in the area affected by the race track and the many street closures necessary for it to take place.

That means that 44 per cent of the tickets were handed out free.

Held on July 29 and 30, Mayor Denis Coderre said that the goal of the race, held on the streets of downtown Montreal, was to highlight the importance of green technology.

The e-race was said to cost $24 million to put on and drew criticisms for disrupting local businesses and traffic as organizers spent a month between set up and tear down.



In the final days of the minicipal election, Coderre has deferred giving out the numbers on the e-race to the event organizers, evenko. They claim te number of tickets sold is normal for the first edition, given that tickets were put up for sale six months in advance.

Coderre's opponent, Projet Montreal's Valerie Plante said the ticket sales are "embarrassing," adding that the race wasn't worth the price residents and businesses paid.

At the time of the race, Coderre was confident the race was worthwhile, telling reporters he believed it would be sold out.

Montreal has agreed to host the event for three years, with an option of holding it for an additional three years.



