

CTV Montreal





With the provincial government drastically scaling back its investigation into system racism in Quebec, community groups are stepping forward to launch their own inquiry.

Systemic racism is the practice wherein people discriminate--sometimes unwittingly--against those who do not share their own ethnic and cultural background in a myriad of ways, such as deciding who to hire.

With the government deciding not to examine the issue, on Tuesday a coalition of 46 groups is going to launch its own public consultation into the matter.

The effort is called the Table of Dialogue against Systemic Racism.

They will announce how they plan to hear from people who have been the victims of discrimination such as being mistreated by police forces or healthcare institutions.

The Quebec Human Rights Commission was originally going to look at this issue but came under intense criticism, mostly by opposition politicians saying it implied that all Quebecers were overtly racist.

Community groups said those critics fundamentally misunderstood the issue and said the goal was never to accuse individuals.

In October the provincial Liberals decided that it would no longer look at problems such Instead Immigration Minister David Heurtel will hold a short consultation on how newcomers integrate into Quebec society.