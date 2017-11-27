Canadiens defeat Blue Jackets as Price makes 37 saves
Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw (65) and Max Pacioretty (67) celebrate a goal by teammate Jonathan Drouin (not shown) on Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky as Blue Jackets' Seth Jones (3) looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, November 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
By Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 10:14PM EST
Carey Price made 37 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Monday.
Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Shaw, into the empty net, scored for the Canadiens (10-12-3) in Price's second straight victory since returning from injury.
Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets (15-8-1), who lost for the first time since Nov. 10. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.
Bobrovsky had allowed just six goals on Columbus's six-game winning streak coming into Monday's contest.
It is only the second regulation-time loss for the Blue Jackets against an Atlantic-Division opponent this season (7-2-1).
Coming off a dominant 3-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the Canadiens picked up where they left off.
