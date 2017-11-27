

By Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Carey Price made 37 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Monday.

Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Shaw, into the empty net, scored for the Canadiens (10-12-3) in Price's second straight victory since returning from injury.

Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets (15-8-1), who lost for the first time since Nov. 10. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Bobrovsky had allowed just six goals on Columbus's six-game winning streak coming into Monday's contest.

It is only the second regulation-time loss for the Blue Jackets against an Atlantic-Division opponent this season (7-2-1).

Coming off a dominant 3-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the Canadiens picked up where they left off.