

The Canadian Press





BERLIN - Bombardier Transportation has signed a deal to supply 333 new rail cars, along with a contract for maintenance work, with a U.K. rail company.

Corelink Rail Infrastructure and West Midlands Trains will receive 333 new Bombardier Aventra vehicles for use on the United Kingdom's West Midlands Trains franchise.

The rolling stock and maintenance contracts are worth about $928 million Canadian.

Bombardier will produce the electric carriages at its facility in Derby, England, with the new trains expected to be delivered between 2020 and 2022.

Bombardier was named the preferred bidder for the contract in October.

"Our modern Aventra trains will be built in the Midlands for the Midlands, and will transform the travel experience for passengers on the new West Midlands Trains franchise," said Richard Hunter, the U.K. managing director for Bombardier Transportation.

"This is part of a huge investment happening up and down the country and will make a real difference to passengers," said Chris Grayling, the U.K. secretary of state for transport.

"We are delivering the biggest rail modernization program for over a century. West Midlands passengers will see longer, more frequent trains, faster journeys and a more reliable service for passengers."

Montreal-based Bombardier's transportation division is headquartered in Berlin.