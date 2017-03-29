

CTV Montreal





Authorities with Aeroports de Montreal insist the police and investigators responsible for security at Trudeau airport are doing a good job.

This comes after a TVA investigation that shows several airport employees have had security clearance revoked, and people with employee cards were easily able to board airplanes without anyone being searched.

The TVA investigation aired Tuesday, and said that four employees at the airport have recently had their security clearances scaled back.

According to the program J.E., at least one of those employees has posted Islamic State propaganda on their Facebook page, including video of executions.

Another employee had been doing internet searches for weapons and explosives.

The employees apparently still work at the airport but in an area without restricted access.

TVA also found that it was very easy for someone with a restricted access card to wander the airport and secured areas at will.

Aeroports de Montreal issued a statement saying everyone entering restricted areas is searched, but TVA showed video of an individual who was able to walk aboard a plane without ever being stopped, questioned, or searched.

The airport authority also said that employees with security clearance are "regularly investigated and monitored."

There are six Montreal police officers who work at Trudeau airport, with half of them stationed at customs and immigration.