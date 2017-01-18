

CTV Montreal





A 64-year-old man from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu was arrested on Tuesday for alleged crimes in connection with child pornography.



Robert Iler appeared at the St-Jean-sur-Richelieu Courthouse later that day to face charges of possession, distribution and making child pornography available.



Police searched the suspect's home and seized computer equipment for analysis.



The investigation began last June.



With files from The Canadian Press