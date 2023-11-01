Zumba and sushi for teachers: Quebec education minister wants to tighten up training
The Legault government wants to tighten up the content of teacher training courses.
The Minister of Education, Bernard Drainville, made this statement on Tuesday following revelations about teacher training in the Saguenay region.
On Oct. 20, the Centre de services scolaires De La Jonquière made it compulsory for teachers to participate in activities such as sushi, Zumba, residential plumbing, charcuterie and running workshops.
But the union challenged the decision to make registration optional rather than mandatory and won its case before an arbitration tribunal with a safeguard order, according to what was revealed in Quebecor's newspapers on Tuesday.
"They had to go to court for this: it seems to me that in terms of efficient use of the courts, personally I've seen better," Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy said, addressing the minister.
"There's a drift here," she continued. "Do you share the same disbelief? When you saw this decision in the paper, did you continue to have your coffee, or did you go: 'Ah!'"
The parliamentary commission is studying Drainville's Bill 23, which would set up a new Institut national d'excellence en éducation (INEE), tasked in particular with providing in-service training for teachers.
Rizqy raised "concerns" about the "professional autonomy" of teachers, who she said should be able to choose their training courses.
Drainville carefully avoided direct comment on the controversy surrounding the activities offered in Saguenay, but hopes that recognized training relevant to the profession will be offered.
Of the 30 or so hours of continuing education that INEE would offer each teacher, the minister intends to prescribe three to six hours himself.
For the rest, he would like to see a "dialogue" between management and the teacher to agree on the appropriate way to "improve this or that aspect of his or her work," in his words.
"What we want is for these courses to be chosen from a selection of recognized courses," he summarized.
In an e-mail to The Canadian Press, the press attaché for the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE) expressed concern about the minister's intentions.
Sylvie Lemieux pointed out that "the activities imposed on Saguenay teachers are not part of continuing education."
Rather, she sees a risk in Bill 23 if the minister chooses training activities instead of teachers.
The activities that have been denounced, however, "highlight what would happen if the Minister of Education ... were to allow teachers to choose their training activities in their place. Far from preventing situations similar to the one experienced in Saguenay, the minister is opening the door for them to extend to continuing education as well," she wrote.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 31, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
Gaza's phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants
Palestinians reported another widespread outage of internet and phone service in Gaza early Wednesday, hours after Israeli airstrikes levelled apartment buildings near Gaza City and as ground troops battled Hamas militants inside the besieged territory.
Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died. He was 50.
Russian drones hit oil refinery, damage railway power lines, Ukraine says
An overnight Russian drone attack hit and set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine on Wednesday and falling debris from drones that were shot down damaged railway power lines in a nearby region, officials said.
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas
Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.
NEW Tick-tock: It's almost time to change our clocks back to standard time. Here’s what you should know
It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re 'gaining' an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
Toronto
-
Brampton woman says landlord entered her apartment without proper permission
A woman renting a basement apartment in Brampton says several people have walked into her home unannounced as her landlord tries to sell the unit. But what are her rights as a tenant?
-
One injured after road rage leads to shooting on Gardiner Expressway: police
Toronto police say investigators believe road rage led to a shooting on the Gardiner Expressway early Wednesday morning, leaving one male injured and shell casing scattered along the busy highway downtown.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Barricaded person fires gun at police in Six Nations: OPP
Ontario provincial police say a barricaded person fired a gun at police officers on Chiefswood Rd. in Oshweken in Six Nations of the Grand River.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man faces first-degree murder charge after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
-
Canadian women score second-half goals to beat Brazil 2-0 in Halifax
A sold-out crowd of 6,421 soccer fans braved close to freezing temperatures Tuesday night to watch Canada edge Brazil 2-0 in women's soccer action at outdoor Halifax stadium the Wanderers Grounds.
London
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Wednesday morning
Lake effect snow should remain primarily west of the City of London. The lake effect snow will taper in intensity later this morning.
-
Josh Morgan pushing back after London's failed housing target goal
London Mayor Josh Morgan isn’t accusing the provincial government of moving the goal posts for municipal housing targets— he believes their using the wrong goal posts.
-
Copy-cat grant requests from more business districts reeling from London’s homelessness crisis
On Tuesday, council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee considered three financial requests from BIAs that feel they are equally deserving in response to how the homeless crisis has impacted business.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
Sudbury councillors joined in on attacks on staff at ‘vicious’ public meeting, integrity commissioner rules
Greater Sudbury’s integrity commissioner David G. Boghosian is calling for 30- and 10-day suspensions for two city councillors for public comments they made about city staff.
-
Northern Ont. police stop stolen vehicle, find suspended driver and $33K in drugs
A 36-year-old from Sudbury has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police stopped a stolen vehicle on Highway 17 early Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
One person dead in southwest Calgary housefire
A man who was pulled from a townhouse fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday has died.
-
Alberta man admits to dangerous driving, fentanyl consumption in crash that killed young couple
A 42-year-old Alberta man admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of 20-year-old Macy Boyce and 21-year-old Ethan Halford.
-
Alberta puts more pressure on Ottawa to pause carbon pricing on home heating
Alberta's governing UCP and opposition NDP don't agree often, but both parties put forth similar motions Tuesday to urge Ottawa to announce more measures to expand energy affordability across the country.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Barricaded person fires gun at police in Six Nations: OPP
Ontario provincial police say a barricaded person fired a gun at police officers on Chiefswood Rd. in Oshweken in Six Nations of the Grand River.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
'Hail Mary': Viral video prompts surge of support for Guelph business
A Guelph gas station is thanking the community and the power of social media for saving their business.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby bakery owner wins Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween is a big deal at Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby.
-
Former care aide pleads guilty to 34 charges related to defrauding seniors
A former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
Little Mountain developer wants Vancouver to relax social housing requirements
The developer of a Vancouver-based project that’s 15 years in the making is asking the city to remove occupancy permits on parts of the project, or face further construction delays.
Edmonton
-
Alberta moves to strengthen legislation before proposed opioid class-action lawsuit
The Alberta government has introduced updated legislation that it says would help make sure anyone who contributed to the opioid addiction crisis is held responsible.
-
Edmonton transit goes to full-time Arc fares starting Wednesday, decommissions older machines
Tuesday is the last day for the Edmonton Transit Service's old-style cash-only vending machines.
-
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
Windsor
-
Sunshine to welcome November in Windsor-Essex
While temperatures remain below the normal high for this time of year, the sunshine does make an appearance on Wednesday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 33
The jury was released for the day in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial Tuesday as the judge and lawyers were in legal arguments.
-
'This is your way out': Witness in Windsor murder trial grilled by defence about why she lied during earlier police interview
A key witness in a Windsor murder trial was back on the stand Tuesday, providing bombshell testimony during questioning from the defence.
Regina
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.
On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Parents share mixed reactions after Sask. school replaces Halloween with harvest celebration
Reactions were mixed following an announcement that students at Canora Junior Elementary School would not be sporting spooky costumes but celebrating harvest on Oct. 31.
-
Rare beetle infestation forces small town Sask. rink to shut down indefinitely
The Edenwold Memorial Rink says it has been forced to shut down for the remainder of the 2023-24 season thanks to the infestation of a rare wood-boring beetle found in the support beams of the building.
Ottawa
-
'Fickle and fitful': What to expect from the weather in November
A dusting of snow this week was a reminder that despite the warm weather in September and October, winter is coming.
-
Here's when clocks go back one hour in Ottawa this weekend
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, with clocks moving back one hour.
-
Federal workers still struggling to access benefits after government changes to Canada Life
Della Wilkinson, a retired federal employee, has spent numerous hours on the phone with Canada Life, a frustration shared by many former and current public servants.
Saskatoon
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company says
The City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
Mother of slain Saskatoon woman hopes arrest leads to 'justice'
Kristen Clark said she was "shaking" when she learned an arrest had been made in connection with her daughter's killing.
-
Sask. youth step up to help after Halloween display vandalized
Prince Albert youth have stepped in to help a family whose Halloween decorations were vandalized.