MONTREAL -- In a joint statement, several unions representing teachers and support staff denounced the recent wave of violence and threats at numerous Montreal schools.

The unions, affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), argue things have deteriorated to a point where the situation is "boiling over" in many places.

"Parents are worried, children are afraid to go to school and even some staff are afraid," said CSQ president Eric Gingras Tuesday.

The CSQ represents the majority of elementary and secondary school teachers in Quebec, as well as education professionals and support staff.

As a result, Gingras is calling for people to stand up in favour of a "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to violence, threats and hoaxes.

He adds schools must remain a safe space for students to learn.