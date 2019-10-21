Yves-Francois Blanchet elected in Beloeil-Chambly
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, January 22, 2019 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 10:40PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 1:04AM EDT
Voters elected Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in his riding of Beloeil-Chambly Monday night.
His party more than tripled its influence in parliament. In 2015, the party only won 10 seats. Based on preliminary results, analysts predicted the party would win more than 30 seats on Monday.
Blanchet won more than 50 per cent of the votes in the riding as of 11:30 p.m. when voting trackers predicted he would win it.
His closest adversary, Marie-Chantal Hamel, a Liberal, had just under 10,000 votes, while Blanchet had over 22,000, with 90 voting boxes to be counted.
Follow election coverage live here.
Latest Montreal News
- How did your riding vote? A look at who won in the Montreal area
- Election 2019 in Quebec: Bloc surges, NDP collapses, Bernier loses
- Bloc Quebecois to regain party status in decisive resurgence
- Maxime Bernier loses his seat in Beauce, says party will fight on
- Justin Trudeau re-elected in Montreal riding of Papineau