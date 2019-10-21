Voters elected Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in his riding of Beloeil-Chambly Monday night.

His party more than tripled its influence in parliament. In 2015, the party only won 10 seats. Based on preliminary results, analysts predicted the party would win more than 30 seats on Monday.

Blanchet won more than 50 per cent of the votes in the riding as of 11:30 p.m. when voting trackers predicted he would win it.

His closest adversary, Marie-Chantal Hamel, a Liberal, had just under 10,000 votes, while Blanchet had over 22,000, with 90 voting boxes to be counted.

