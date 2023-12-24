MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Young people in Montreal hold dinner for seniors to break isolation

    As families gather during the holidays, for some, it can be a lonely time of year.

    The Little Brothers decided to help break the isolation for seniors and spread some holiday cheer this weekend.

    "It's very important because otherwise, I'd be alone, and that is very difficult for me," said senior Elouise Menar.

    The Litte Brothers volunteers connect with seniors all year and during the holidays, they share a meal and some laughs.

    "For me, it's a gift," said Menard.

    She added that it's an opportunity for some much-needed face time.

    "They are there, they look at you, they talk to you, smiling," she said.

    The organization said one in five Quebecers is at risk for isolation, and a little company goes a long way."Since the pandemic, we've seen an increase of people left alone," said Little Brothers team manager Elsa Fourez. "They go out sometimes, they come here for activities."

    Volunteer Gabrielle Rodriguez Ramirez said it doesn't just benefit the seniors. It's good for her. She said she's never had a close relationship with her own grandparents.

    "For me, it's such an opportunity to connect, learn from, and have conversations with people from different walks of life and people who are older," she said.

    Abel Birard, 15, said he learns from his time spent as a little brother.

    "You need to give back to those people who, at their time, gave to society," he said.

    The Little Brothers said giving time year-round is a wonderful way to make a difference.

    "We get so many new volunteers wanting to commit around the holidays," said Fourez. "I must say January comes, and people are still alone."

    The organization said that if you know someone who may be alone, check on them... and not just over the holidays.

    "We need to be like a village to check around on our elders," said Fourez. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Norad ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along

    As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News