Young man shot outside of metro station dies, marking Montreal's first murder of 2021
Published Thursday, January 7, 2021 7:57AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:34PM EST
A crime scene has been erected near Joliette metro in Montreal after a man was shot Thursday morning.
MONTREAL -- A 26-year-old man was transported to a Montreal hospital in critical condition after being shot near the Joliette metro station Thursday morning.
He later died, Montreal police said at around 6 p.m.
Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comptois said officers responded to a 911 call at 7:15 a.m. reporting that someone was shot behind the metro station on Hochelaga and Joliette streets in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
There were no suspects as of Thursday afternoon, and an investigation is continuing.
A crime scene was erected near the metro station.