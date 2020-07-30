MONTREAL -- A young man was shot during a fight in Dollard-des-Ormeaux Wednesday night.

The armed assault is said to have taken place around 8 p.m. on Natasha St., according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

The initial 911 call was to report an altercation between multiple individuals, during which a gunshot was heard.

When officers from the Service de police de la ville de Montreal (SPVM) arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old man who’d been shot in the upper body. He was taken to hospital in a “serious but stable” condition, and underwent surgery overnight.

The suspects fled the scene and others who lingered when police arrived didn’t seem to want to cooperate with them, Bergeron said.

“As far as witnesses are concerned, they aren’t very cooperative with police officers,” he said. “So there are no details concerning possible suspects… For the moment.”

Investigators and technicians were called to the scene to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the event. As it stands, police are unaware of the motive behind the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.