MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Young man in critical condition after being shot on Montreal's South Shore

    Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot in Saint Lambert. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot in Saint Lambert. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after a man was shot in Saint-Lambert on Thursday night.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) say that the man in his 20s is in critical condition after being shot sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Mercier Street at Notre-Dame Avenue.

    Police found the man in an outdoor parking lot and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

    "We are looking for suspects," the SPAL said on its Facebook page.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 450-646-8500 anonymously or dial 911. 

    With files from the Canadian Press.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News