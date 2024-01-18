Young man in critical condition after being shot on Montreal's South Shore

Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after a man was shot in Saint-Lambert on Thursday night.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say that the man in his 20s is in critical condition after being shot sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Mercier Street at Notre-Dame Avenue.

Police found the man in an outdoor parking lot and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

"We are looking for suspects," the SPAL said on its Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 450-646-8500 anonymously or dial 911.