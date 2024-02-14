You can help test an app that reloads your OPUS card via smartphone

An app feature allowing transit users to reload their OPUS cards via smartphone is currently under development, and Montrealers are invited to help test it out.

The feature will be added to Chrono, the official trip-planning app for Greater Montreal's transit authority, the ARTM.

A beta version of the service will undergo testing from Feb. 19 to March 17. Participants are required to fill out a survey and will be entered to win one of five $100 prizes.

More information about the process can be found here.

OPUS cards are stored-value "smart cards" used for public transit in the Montreal and Quebec City areas. They're typically reloaded at recharging stations (such as those in Montreal metro stations) or service counters.

For a while, the only way to reload your OPUS card at home was by purchasing a personal card reader plugged into a computer.

According to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), these card readers are no longer available, and their accompanying online reloading service will be discontinued "sometime in 2024," to be replaced by this new smartphone app.