MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'You are one crew:' Canadian and Spanish astronaut give advice on working together

    There are no borders in space, and there is a good reason why it is called the International Space Station.

    Former Canadian astronaut Julie Payette and Pedro Duque from Spain spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about the neutrality of space.

    "When we look down to the earth for the first time we manage to understand what our teachers have told us, when you look at the earth from up there, you will not see the problems that you have on the ground will not have so much importance," said Duque. "You are one crew, an enormous crew of people travelling around the universe and you should stick together because what one does affects the others."

    Duque was Spain's first astronaut.

    Watch the video for more. 

    Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque eats an apple, the symbol of Kazakhstan, shortly after landing near the town of Arkalyk in north-central Kazakstan, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2003. The Soyuz capsule, which carried the three astronauts back to Earth, is filling in for the grounded U.S. shuttle fleet. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel)

    Watch the full interview above. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. Canada's vote Tuesday at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News