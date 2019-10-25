Would you like to have Mayor Plante over for dinner? You're going to need a big kitchen
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 4:10PM EDT
MONTREAL -- As the two-year anniversary of Valerie Plante's historic election win approaches, her Projet Montreal party is marking the occasion in a novel way: offering to hold a "dinner assembly" with the mayor.
But there's a wrinkle: in this case, the mayor will come to you - assuming your kitchen is big enough, of course: The party is suggesting you'll need to have a kitchen that can accommodate 10 to 15 people if you want to be considered to host the Nov. 5 event.
They're also asking anyone interested in hosting the mayor's kitchen assembly to fill out this form.
Valerie Plante was elected mayor of Montreal on Nov. 5, 2017, defeating incumbent Denis Coderre and becoming the first woman elected mayor in Montreal's history.
