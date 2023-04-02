World Autism Day: Kids get first-class treatment at Montreal airport

Quebec kids and their families got a first-class treatment at Trudeau Airport in Montreal to commemorate World Autism Day on Sunday.

The airport put on a full day of activities for children with autism to get up-to-speed on taking a flight. As for their parents, the event was also meant to reassure them of their vacation options with accomodations available for their kids' needs.

For a look in the cabin, watch the video report above by CTV's Kelly Greig.