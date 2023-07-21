Workers hang up their tools as Quebec's two-week construction holiday begins
The two weeks of the year so many Quebecers look forward to are here – construction holiday begins Friday.
As many as 160,000 construction workers are putting down their tools, as most construction sites across the province will go silent.
Renovco's Walter Assi said his teams are looking forward to the break.
"You can tell they're in vacation mode already. Today is usually half a day, so you can tell – they're usually ultra excited," he said.
Only some people are off the job, though. Some road workers don't get a break just yet, and some companies are still keeping crews close by if there's an emergency.
"If you have an emergency work designation, for example, if you do fire and flood restoration and light renovations, you're allowed to keep on working on the job," Assi explained.
Not everyone is welcoming the break.
Magali Picard, president of the FTQ-Construction union, said many workers hope to find extra jobs during the construction holiday because of the high cost of living.
Quebec provincial police are also warning that construction holiday is -- statistically speaking -- a dangerous time of year.
"The construction vacation weeks are the moment in the year when fatal injury collisions are particularly high," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie.
Police said 11 people died in car crashes on Quebec roads during that period last year.
"During the next two weeks, for the construction vacation period, officers of the Sûreté du Québec will be present to conduct massive operations in all regions of Quebec," said Savoie.
Meanwhile, for those working over the next two weeks, there are benefits to not being on holiday.
"It's two weeks with less traffic!" said Julie Moreau.
Not to mention two weeks with less construction noise.
