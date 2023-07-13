Workers accept agreement in principle at Montreal's Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery: labour minister

The long-standing and, at times, bitter dispute between the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery workers and management seems to have come to an end.

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet said on Twitter that 83 per cent of the employees accepted an agreement in principle.

"The resumption of activities at the cemetery will make it possible to meet the needs of bereaved families," said Boulet.

Félicitations aux parties pour l’entente de principe acceptée à 83 % pour les employés de l’unité générale du cimetière NDN. Je salue l’engagement des conciliateurs du @Mtrav. La reprise des activités au cimetière permettra de répondre aux besoins des familles endeuillées.@laCSN — Jean Boulet (@JeanBoulet10) July 13, 2023

Early this week, Boulet proposed that both sides let an independent arbitrator settle the dispute last week.

Workers at the cemetery have been on strike since September meaning hundreds of bodies have remained in cold storage awaiting burial since that time. Boulet commended the arbitrator in his tweet on Thursday.

Around 500 employees have been on strike, with wages at the heart of the dispute. Groundskeepers have been without a collective agreement since 2018, while office workers haven't had one since 2018.