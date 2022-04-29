Worker injured in hit-and-run on construction site in east-end Montreal

A worker was seriously injured in a hit-and-run near a road construction site early Friday morning in Montreal's east end.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident occurred at 1 a.m. on Highway 25 northbound, near the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine Bridge-Tunnel exit.

Officers explain a patrol was in place to slow down traffic near the worksite.

However, a driver in a small vehicle did not comply and hit the worker before fleeing the scene.

Officers do not have a clear description of the suspect vehicle.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was transported to hospital and his life is not considered to be in danger.

Investigators and collision reconstruction experts conducted an overnight analysis of the scene and say they still plan to speak to witnesses.

Normal traffic was restored on Highway 25 North at 5 a.m.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 29, 2022.