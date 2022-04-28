Four teens arrested for speeding after vehicles allegedly stolen in Toronto

Four teenagers from Laval have been arrested after three luxury SUVs were caught speeding at more than 170 km/h near Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of the Island of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers say they received information from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at 4 a.m. Thursday that at least two cars had been stolen from the Toronto area and could be on their way to Quebec.

"Police officers located the said vehicles and arrested four individuals: an 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and two minors aged 15 and 16, all from Laval," the SQ states.

The suspects are expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

The SQ notes they could face charges of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and more.

The force also shared a few tips to help drivers keep their vehicles safe:

Keep the windows closed when your vehicle is unattended;

Lock the doors and trunk of your vehicle;

If possible, park your vehicle in a well-lit and busy area;

Never leave your key in the ignition if you must leave your vehicle unattended;

Do not leave any visible valuables in the vehicle;

Store packages, bags and purses out of sight and do not leave chequebooks, identification or contact information, wallets or keys to another vehicle in your car;

Remove any item that might indicate an electronic device is inside (GPS holder, charger, adapter);

Turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on your devices to prevent thieves from picking up a signal.

Anyone with information about criminal or suspicious events can call the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1 800 659-4264.