Worker at Quebec COVID-19 vaccination site facing charges over fake documents

Linda Henry has her COVID-19 QR code scanned by Jonathan Gagne, manager of Orangetheory Fitness in Montreal, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, as the Quebec government’s COVID-19 vaccine passport comes into effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Linda Henry has her COVID-19 QR code scanned by Jonathan Gagne, manager of Orangetheory Fitness in Montreal, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, as the Quebec government’s COVID-19 vaccine passport comes into effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Quebec's election impacts the rest of Canada

Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon