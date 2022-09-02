Woman not seen since Thursday found
Quebec provincial police have located the Vaudreuil-Dorion resident, who was missing.
Montreal Top Stories
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchange roadwork will result in Montreal highway closures
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fuel leak disrupts NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another hazardous leak Saturday, as the launch team began fuelling it for liftoff on a test flight that must go well before astronauts climb aboard. Monday's attempt was halted by a bad engine sensor and leaking fuel.
Ontario man 'lucky to be alive' after being run over by car in a road rage incident
An Ontario man says he is lucky to be alive after a driver followed him home and ran him over in an alleged road rage incident last week.
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine's nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting
Ukraine's and Europe's largest nuclear plant has stopped supplying Ukrainian-held territories with electricity, Kremlin-backed authorities said Saturday, as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog continued their mission at the site.
A 'course correction' is needed to leverage international student workforce in Canada
Canada needs a “course correction” when it comes to supporting and recruiting international students to meet the country’s labour shortage woes, a new report has found.
These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding
As southern Pakistan grapples with deadly flooding along the Indus River, residents of another country with a lengthy history of floods may be wondering if it could happen here. CTVNews.ca looks at the types of regions in Canada most likely to experience flooding.
'First time in 50 years': Native trout returned to alpine lake in Banff National Park
Native trout have returned to an alpine lake in Banff National Park for the first time in 50 years.
Personality traits in a stranger can be revealed within 4 minutes, study says
Engaging in four minutes of small talk during a first impression is enough to reveal key personality traits in a stranger, one study suggests.
EXCLUSIVE | Defendants in convoy lawsuit want $450K from donation fund to appear before commission
Organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa have asked a court to unfreeze $450,000 in donations they received so they can pay for lawyers to represent them at an upcoming public inquiry into the Emergencies Act.
Toronto
Ontario students return to classrooms next week amid fears that COVID-19 could once again disrupt learning
More than two million public school students will return to their classrooms next week for the start of what educators hope will be a much more normal academic year, with mask mandates lifted and extracurricular activities set to be revived.
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
Atlantic
Mass Casualty Commission not allowing media to broadcast key witness testimony
A special accommodation has been given to a key witness at the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission.
Sydney Mines man charged with second-degree murder following stabbing: Cape Breton police
A 36-year-old man from Sydney Mines, N.S., has been charged with second-degree murder following a fight outside a residence on Thursday.
Eight people injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion, police say
Eight people were sent to hospital Friday after an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., about 150 kilometres west of St. John's, police said.
London
Some hosts selling, other tempted to go underground following new short-term rental licencing rules
London’s decision to licence Airbnb, Vrbo, and other short-term rentals has already had a chilling effect on the industry. “We’ve made the decision to close our business, sell other portions of our business off,” says Adam Wayland as he packs his belongings in preparation to sell his home in east London, Ont.
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $50 million draw.
St. Thomas police dog struck by car while in pursuit of suspect
Axle the police service dog is recovering at home Friday after being struck by a car while chasing a suspect who fled from officers on foot, St. Thomas police say.
Northern Ontario
Northerners hit the road to enjoy Labour Day weekend
Campground and RV parks across the north are going to be packed this Labour Day weekend, as people look to soak up the remaining days of summer.
Short staffing leading to physician burnout, Sault doctor warns
As some doctors move away or retire, one physician in Sault Ste. Marie says those who stay in the field are left to shoulder more of the burden.
Calgary
Two vehicle collision early Saturday disrupts traffic on Memorial Drive
A two vehicle collision is disrupting traffic at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 68 Street S.E. early Saturday morning.
Charges upgraded in random stabbing death at Inglewood condo building
Edward Brett Davidson, 39, was fatally stabbed in the hallway of his Inglewood condo building on the afternoon of Aug. 27.
Kitchener
U of G welcomes record number of students moving in, retrofits rooms to accommodate more students
A record number of University of Guelph students will be moving into their new homes on campus over the weekend.
Taxpayers may be on the hook to pay for home security for Waterloo councillors
The City of Waterloo is considering adding a new home security allowance for city councillors, and taxpayers may have to foot the bill.
Conestoga College the buyer of former Sonny's Restaurant property
Conestoga College confirmed on Friday it was the purchaser of the property of the former Sonny’s Restaurant.
Vancouver
'I am so sorry': Former Whitecaps women's coach apologizes for sex offences at sentencing hearing
A former women's coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian national youth soccer teams says he is filled with the “deepest shame” for sex offences against four athletes between 1988 and 2008.
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
A Vancouver man advertised a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help connect him to a family doctor.
J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks
It's been a big week for NHL forward J.T. Miller, who welcomed his first son before signing a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks worth $56 million.
Edmonton
Jasper officials stress bear safety after cubs found napping on roofs, munching on fruit
After several close encounters with bears, Parks Canada is reminding residents and visitors to remove attractive food sources to prevent the animals from getting too comfortable in the Jasper townsite.
$150k in fentanyl and weapons seized, arrest made after raid of Edmonton homes
A 41-year-old man is facing 10 charges after Edmonton Police Service officers seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons from homes in Delton and Griesbach.
Chetamon Mountain wildfire surpasses 300 hectares
A wildfire in Jasper National Park surged to more than 300 hectares in size Friday evening, Parks Canada says.
Windsor
LaSalle student, 11, excited to return to school — but leery about sitting next to COVID-positive classmates
With the first day of school less than a week away for students across Ontario, 11-year-old Manridh Saini says he's excited to see his friends for what he hopes will be the first "fully normal" school year since the pandemic started.
'Sometimes you just need a buddy': Windsor landscapers want seniors safe this fall
The owner of a new landscaping business in Windsor is giving away free services to seniors this fall, after a contractor suffered a fatal heart attack outside a home under repair in Old Walkerville last month.
Regina
Sask. Amber Alert suspect facing new charge after crossbows allegedly seized from his home: RCMP
The suspect who was at the centre of an August Amber Alert is facing a new charge after crossbows were allegedly seized from his home.
Peepeekisis Cree Nation is the new owner of Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa
Peepeekisis Cree Nation is now the official owner of Temple Gardens Hotel and Spa in Moose Jaw.
BREAKING | Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING | Selling your home? Here are some tips for staging it well
After years of being in a sellers’ market, the shifting real estate reality means sellers now have to work harder to stand out to attract buyers.
St. Brigid's church owner: 'The water pistol brigade has to stop'
The owner of a former Ottawa church where a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remains despite efforts to evict them is calling on members to stop harassing people.
Saskatoon
Sask. Bible camp calls alleged exorcism an 'isolated incident'
The board of a Saskatchewan Bible camp says it has been "looking extensively" into an exorcism that allegedly occurred in mid-July where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
Sask. Taco Time owner lends couple car so they can get to grandson's birthday bash
A Saskatoon couple is grateful after a Prince Albert businessman helped them out at the scene of a motor vehicle accident.