Woman killed in fire in Neufchatel area of Quebec City

    A woman was killed in a fire in the Neufchâtel area of Quebec City.

    Emergency services were notified by passers-by who called 911 early Sunday morning at 2:32 a.m. about a fire in the basement of a semi-detached house on Johnny-Parent Boulevard.

    A car was in the parking lot, suggesting that someone might be inside.

    "An unconscious person was evacuated by firefighters and resuscitation manoeuvres were performed on him," said Quebec City fire department (SPCIQ) spokesperson Alexandre Lajoie. "The victim was treated by paramedics and pronounced dead on the spot."

    The investigation has been transferred to the Quebec City police (SPVQ), which will examine the possibility of arson.

    A security perimeter has been set up. Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVQ have been called to the scene to establish the circumstances leading up to the death, with the collaboration of fire station investigators.

    Around 50 SPCIQ firefighters were deployed and the intervention ended about an hour later.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 25, 2024.

