Woman in her 70s struck by pick-up truck in southwest Montreal; in critical condition

A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition Monday after she was struck by a GMC Sierra pick-up truck in Montreal's Ville-Emard neighbourhood.

The collision occurred around 1:25 p.m. at the corner of Allard and Beaulieu streets, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Police say it appears that the driver and the pedestrian did not see each other and that the collision was an accident.

The pedestrian was unconscious and transported to hospital.

The intersection was closed to traffic Monday afternoon while officers analyzed the scene.