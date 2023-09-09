Woman in her 60s arrested in Quebec City after man in 40s stabbed and killed

Quebec City police (SPVQ) are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday in a residence on 2nd Street in the Limoilou district.

This is the fourth investigation of its kind that the police force has had to deal with since the beginning of the year.

"The patrol officers were asked to go to the residence after a woman, who was speaking out of turn, called 911," said SPVQ spokesperson Sergeant David Poitras, in a press release.

Once on the scene, the police discovered the unresponsive body of a man in his 40s, with wounds probably caused by a knife. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, in her 60s, was arrested for murder. She was taken to a Quebec City police station for questioning by investigators.

A mobile command post was deployed to the scene.

"Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit and technicians from the Forensic Identification Unit took charge of the investigation and expertise of the crime scene, respectively," the news releaser reads.

The SPVQ invites anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact them confidentially at 1-888-641-AGIR.