MONTREAL -- Police are investigating an armed assault that took place at a Brossard home on Croissant Rochelle Street around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

“We fear for her life,” Agent Melanie Mercille, spokesperson for Longueuil Police (SPAL), told CTV News.

The suspect is a man in his twenties who was arrested on-site.