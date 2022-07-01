Woman found unconscious at the scene of a fire in Montreal

Montreal firefighters saved a woman's life Thursday night after she was found unconscious at the scene of a fire.

Emergency services received a call around 1 a.m. Friday about a fire in an apartment building on Marin Ave., near the intersection with St. Jacques St., in the Southwest borough.

When police arrived, firefighters had already located the victim, who was unconscious, according to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Chevrefils said the victim is believed to be a woman around 35 years of age, but her identity could not be confirmed as of Friday morning.

She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause and origin of the fire have not yet been determined. The investigation was turned over to the arson section of the SPVM.

Investigators were expected to visit the scene Friday morning to analyze it.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 1, 2022.