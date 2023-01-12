Woman found dead, baby injured at Mont-St-Hilaire, Que. home

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a woman in her thirties was found dead inside a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday afternoon.

Police from the Richelieu intermunicipal police were called to the scene on Joseph-Elzéar-Bernier St. at 2 p.m. The file was then transferred to the SQ.

The SQ said police found a child under age one at the scene who was taken to hospital, but the child’s life is not in danger.

Police could not say if there are any suspects in the investigation so far.

SQ officers are at the scene.

The mayor of Mont-Saint-Hilaire issued a statement on the tragedy Thursday night.

"I am filled with a deep sense of sadness. At this time, all my thoughts are with the family," said Marc-André Guertin. "Violence is a complex issue, let's all be united and make sure to denounce any abusive and threatening act or behavior."

