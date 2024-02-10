Woman dies after collision with snowplow in Lanaudiere

A woman died Saturday in a collision in Crabtree, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

At 10:30 a.m., emergency services responded to a three-vehicle collision on Route 158 near Archambault Road.

One vehicle had swerved out of its lane for an unknown reason and collided with a snowplow travelling in the opposite lane. A third vehicle was then struck by the first vehicle following the first collision, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly swerved out of the lane was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the snowplow suffered a nervous shock, and the two occupants of the third vehicle involved sustained minor injuries. SQ reconstruction specialists were dispatched to analyze the scene.

Route 158 was closed at Chemin Archambault but has since reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 10, 2024.