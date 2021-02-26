QUEBEC CITY -- Police in Quebec City (SPVQ) believe that the arrest of a woman in her 50s will allow them to shed light on a counterfeit hockey card fraud featuring New York Rangers rookie Alexis Lafreniere.

The SPVQ reported on Friday that officers from the Fraud and Proceeds of Crime Unit arrested the 54-year-old woman on Wednesday for fraud.

The search carried out as part of the investigation led to the seizure of several hockey cards and computer equipment. The SPVQ's investigation is still ongoing and charges could be filed later after analysis by the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP).

#ARRESTATION | Le SPVQ a procédé à l'arrestation d'une personne en lien avec la contrefaçon de cartes de hockey du tournoi international de hockey Pee-wee. Voici les détails : https://t.co/45wGGcloKA pic.twitter.com/zOV7BFBirI — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) February 26, 2021

The investigation began in December when the SPVQ sent out a warning about counterfeit Lafreniere hockey cards from his Peewee AAA days. The police then asked the public for cooperation in the investigation.

Photos showed a card depicting a young Alexis Lafreniere at the 2013 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, but police claimed in December that the card was not authentic.

The fake cards were being sold on the web with fraudsters asking $100 per card.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.