MONTREAL -- He hasn't taken a snapshot in the NHL for the New York Rangers yet, but first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere is already the subject of counterfeiters looking to capitalize on his celebrity star power.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) have opened an investigation into fraudulent Lafreniere hockey cards being sold from the 2013 Quebec City International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament when Lafreniere was 11.

"Fraudsters are asking for over $100," the SPVQ said in a news release. "No Alexis Lafreniere hockey card had been produced by the Tournoi International de Hockey Pee-Wee de Québec when it participated in 2013."

Lafreniere played for the Mille-iles Seigneurs in 2013 and scored two goals with two assists in two games played at the tournament.

The Rangers drafted him with the team's first pick in this year's draft. Lafreniere played in the QMJHL for three years with the Rimouski Oceanic and twice with Team Canada at the World Junior U-20 Championships.

The SPVQ said the Pee-Wee cards have no value and have been listed on eBay and other resale websites.