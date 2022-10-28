Woman, 81, found dead in Montreal seniors' home; police open homicide probe

Montreal police (SPVM) have opened a homicide investigation into the death of an 81-year-old woman whose body was found in a seniors' home in the Rosemont-La Petite Patrie borough last Saturday.

She was found in the Cite des Retraites N.D.F. seniors home on Pontoise Street near Beaubien Street East.

Investigators did not consider it a homicide at the time but the case was referred to the coroner, who on Thursday referred the matter back to the SPVM for investigation as a homicide.

"The coroner determined that there were in fact marks of violence on the body," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

The woman's death is considered the 32nd homicide of the year so far in Montreal.

No arrests have been made.