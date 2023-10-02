Woman, 79, killed at Quebec seniors residence; suspect, 81, under watch in hospital

Montreal

    Police north of Montreal say a 79-year-old woman was killed over the weekend at her seniors residence.

    Terrebonne, Que., police say an 81-year-old man was found unconscious in the same room as the woman, and was transported to hospital.

    Police say the man, who is now stable, is considered a suspect and is under surveillance in hospital.

    The man and woman were at Maison l'etincelle, a private residence that offers specialized care for people with Alzheimer's disease and other neurocognitive disorders.

    Police were called to the residence after two people were found unconscious in a unit about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

    The woman's death was declared at the scene.

