MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman, 75, struck by snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

    file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal
    Share

    A 75-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning after she was hit by a snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux near Montreal.

    Authorities were called to Arthur Street, near Hurteau Street, around 10:45 a.m.

    The woman, who was on foot, suffered severe injuries to her lower body but was conscious when transported to hospital.

    Montreal police said they will meet with the driver to learn more about the circumstances of the event.

    A security perimeter was set up at the scene of the incident while investigators conducted their work.

     

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News