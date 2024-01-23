MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman, 75, dies after being struck by Montreal snow plow

    file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal
    A 75-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Montreal police say. 

    Authorities were called to Arthur Street, near Hurteau Street, around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday to respond to a report of a collision with the vehicle and a pedestrian. 

    Montreal police (SPVM) say the woman was hit in a shared residential parking lot. She suffered severe injuries to her lower body but was conscious when transported to hospital.

    Police confirmed Tuesday evening that she succumbed to her injuries. 

    SPVM officers met with the driver, a 71-year-old man, to learn more about the circumstances of the event.

    The police investigation is ongoing. 

