Woman, 50, dies after being hit by vehicle in Saint-Michel

    Police cars at the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Saint-Michel on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

    A 50-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Saint-Michel.

    The collision happened just after 5 p.m. at the corner of Jarry Street and Joseph-Guibord Avenue.

    The pedestrian was sent to hospital in critical condition, but Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed Wednesday evening that she died from her injuries. 

    The driver, a 55-year-old man, was treated for shock and will be questioned by investigators to understand the circumstances that led to the collision.

    Police closed Jarry between Saint-Michel and 17th avenues while investigators tried to piece together what happened.

