Woman, 40, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Cremazie Boulevard

Montreal police say a 40-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.

Police say they got a 911 call at 1:55 p.m. and that officers responded to the intersection of Crémazie Boulevard and Papineau Avenue.

The woman was sent to hospital in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses saw a pick-up truck leaving a shopping mall parking lot and heading onto Cremazie going west. The pedestrian was crossing the street heading south at the time of the collision.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured and remained at the scene to be speak with police officers.

Cremazie westbound will be closed near Iberville Street for the next few hours.