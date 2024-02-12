MONTREAL
    • Woman, 21, arrested after apartment building destroyed by arson: Montreal police

    Montreal police say they opened an arson investigation and arrested a 21-year-old woman after a fire broke out on Monday in an apartment building in The Village.

    At around 1:15 p.m., the fire started in the residential building on St-André street near Ontario street.

    The building is "a total loss", according to Montreal spokesperson Véronique Dubc. There were no injuries reported in the two-alarm fire, which was eventually extinguished.

    The female suspect was located near the scene of the fire and will be questioned by investigators.

