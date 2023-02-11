Witnesses describe how the Quebec daycare bus crash unfolded, moment by moment
It was just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when André Beaudoin pulled into the parking lot to bring his two-year-old son to daycare. The Garderie Éducative Ste-Rose in Laval, Que., was busy, with parents stopping to drop off their children for the day.
The sound of an engine revving was Beaudoin's first signal that something wasn't right. He looked up and saw a city bus barrelling down the driveway before it smashed into the front of the daycare, into the room where the oldest children — the four- and five-year-olds — gather.
What happened in the minutes and hours that followed would resonate across the country, culminating in a tragedy that left two four-year-old children dead, six children in hospital and a city bus driver with an unremarkable history facing charges of first-degree murder.
While police are still piecing together what happened, witness accounts gathered over the two days following the accident provide a harrowing account of those first moments.
Hamdi Benchaabane, who lives next door to the daycare, quickly knew something was wrong. He's used to watching buses slowly navigate the roundabout at the end of his dead-end street to pull up at the bus stop in front of his house. This one instead made a sharp turn into the daycare's driveway and headed straight for the building at a speed he estimates was 30 or 40 kilometres an hour.
In the seconds following the impact, Beaudoin, Benchaabane and another parent from the parking lot, Mike Haddad, sprinted into the shattered building.
Beaudoin began pushing through concrete and debris from the walls and partly collapsed ceiling and pulling injured children from under the bus in a scene he would later describe as "the worst thing in the world."
Haddad and Benchaabane, meanwhile, began wrestling with the driver, who had removed his pants and was yelling incoherently. He was, as Benchaabane said, "in another world."
Soon after, more parents and neighbours arrived — some helping to restrain the driver and others gathering the rest of the children. As pieces of the ceiling fell, Benchaabane remembers helping one child to safety. But there was at least one trapped child they couldn't reach, he said.
The three men, who met that day for the first time, say they'll remain haunted by what they saw. Haddad said he hears the voices of children in his head: the ones he couldn't help, who were hurt or died.
Police and ambulances began to arrive on the scene within minutes of the crash. Ginette Lamoureux, a neighbour who rushed over with her husband, described a scene of chaos, as children cried and a panicked mother collapsed on the floor.
The bus driver, she said, was handcuffed and dragged to the police car — naked, hysterical, his eyes "popping out of his head," she recalled.
At about 9:15 a.m., Geneviève Berthiaume Gagnon received a news alert on her phone about a bus crash at the daycare where she had dropped off her daughter, Chloé, an hour earlier. She left work and raced to the scene.
A city bus is shown next to a daycare centre in Laval, Que, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after it crashed into the building leaving two children dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Only later would she realize how close her family had come to tragedy. She normally drops her two-and-a-half-year-old off with the older kids, the Papillons (Butterflies), because her daughter's room opens later. That morning, her daughter's room had been open, meaning she was safely away from the crash.
Police quickly blocked off Terrasse Dufferin, which became flooded with dozens of ambulances, police cars and firefighters. Some officers broke down in tears when they saw what had happened, Laval's police chief would later say.
Two boys and two girls were taken to Montreal's Sainte-Justine pediatric hospital, while Laval's Cité-de-la-Santé hospital received three small patients. One of the children at Cité-de-la-Santé could not be saved, and a second four-year-old was declared dead at the crash site.
The uninjured children in the daycare were gathered onto buses to be taken to a nearby elementary school, where educators and police officers kept them calm and entertained with games and snacks.
Panicked parents tried to run down the road to the crash site but were redirected to the school, where a crisis centre was set up.
Berthiaume Gagnon and her partner, Bruno Belzile, say the two-and-a-half-hour wait to see their daughter was agonizing. Parents were let into a room and kept updated but were told they couldn't see their children until identities were confirmed.
The names of a couple of injured children were released to their parents, who were taken from the room. Finally, an officer came in the room and told the remaining parents, "If you’re still in this room, your kid is safe, uninjured," Belzile recounted.
At around noon, police confirmed the news: two children were dead, six were injured and the driver would be charged with murder. At the end of the day, Pierre Ny St-Amand said nothing, only nodding occasionally, as he appeared in court by video from his hospital room. He faces nine charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.
Officials confirmed St-Amand, 51, had been a city bus driver for about a decade, had no criminal record and was not believed to have been seeking help for mental health issues. The provincial association representing private daycares confirmed the suspect had no known link to the daycare.
While the tragic events are known, officials still haven't provided any explanation for why a man described by neighbours as pleasant and a doting father would allegedly commit such a violent act. "The motive remains incomprehensible still today," Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said in Quebec City on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.
— With files from Stéphane Blais
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | Roadwork in and around Montreal to result in some route closures
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Unknown object U.S. shot down near Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down near Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
We interviewed ChatGPT to ask if AI could replace human jobs, here’s what it said
The emergence of sophisticated new artificial intelligence (AI) programs capable of performing a growing number of human tasks has many asking: will AI replace me someday? CTVNews.ca asked AI chatbot ChatGPT. Here is what it said.
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, resigned as its mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know about the councillor poised to take over as Toronto mayor
Mayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
Toronto Mayor John Tory is resigning. What happens next?
Mayor John Tory has announced he will resign in the coming days. Here's what's expected to happen next.
Toronto councillors react to affair, resignation announcement
Toronto city councillors, both former and present, have been quick to respond to Mayor John Toronto's resignation announcement.
Toronto
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
-
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know about the councillor poised to take over as Toronto mayor
Mayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
-
Toronto councillors react to affair, resignation announcement
Toronto city councillors, both former and present, have been quick to respond to Mayor John Toronto's resignation announcement.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
-
Primary care clinics in pharmacies exceed expectations: Pharmacy association
A pharmacy on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S., is one of 12 with a primary care clinic -- a set-up similar to a doctor’s office where a pharmacist dedicates their day to seeing patients.
London
-
Hitting the ice to show support for those impacted by a tragedy
Friends and family of victims involved in a collision on Bostwick Road in London gathered at the London Sports Park to play some hockey, show support and raise some funds.
-
Local efforts underway to support earthquake victims
Local volunteers are working tirelessly to aid victims in earthquake zones in Turkiye and Syria.
-
Two-vehicle collision sends four people to hospital
A T-bone crash involving a passenger vehicle and a full-sized commercial van sends four to hospital Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
-
Scammers try to capitalize on Sault teen’s $48M win
A record lottery win in the Sault – an 18-year-old student won $48 million -- is being used to target social media users.
-
Battalion overagers making the most of their last OHL season
With less than three months to go in the OHL regular season, North Bay Battalion overagers Kyle McDonald, Kyle Jackson and Avery Winslow are soaking in what they have left.
Calgary
-
Indigenous community upset over Smith's version of Canadian history
Danielle Smith released a video from her trip to Ottawa Friday reflecting on the origin story of Canada that's not sitting well with Indigenous groups in southern Alberta, who are offended by what the Alberta premier said.
-
Blocked by a politician? Get in line. Why experts call the trend troubling
A constitutional challenge by a right wing commentator has sparked a larger discussion about the role social media blocking plays in politics.
-
Car crashes into building at Glenmore Landing
A vehicle crashed into a building in southwest Calgary Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and children’s services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to safety concerns during visits to the washroom.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
-
Kitchener Rangers fire head coach Chris Dennis
The Kitchener Rangers announced Friday morning that head coach Chris Dennis has been fired.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver developer seeking creditor protection, facing $700 million in debt
Coromandel Properties Ltd. has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. for relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
-
Recruiting new nurses a concern amid health-care staff shortage
With hundreds of psychiatric nurse positions unfilled in B.C., Vancouver's mayor is modifying his promise to hire 100 mental health nurses, who he said would work alongside 100 new police officers in the Downtown Eastside.
-
First-of-its-kind program in B.C. helping Merritt residents displaced by 2021 floods
Dozens of people hit hard by the Merritt floods 15 months ago are finally getting a new place to call home.
Edmonton
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
-
Alberta companies team up to build AI to combat online racism
Two local companies have teamed up to help fight racism online.
Windsor
-
Windsor councillor to pitch ADU incentive program
The province has set an ambitious target of building 1.5 million homes in the next decade and that includes 13,000 homes in Windsor alone.
-
Out-of-town business owner sees opportunity downtown Windsor, opening new store
An out-of-town business owner says he doesn’t know the city of Windsor very well, but sees potential for the downtown.
-
How investigative genetic genealogy helped to solve decades-old Windsor homicide
An American genetics genealogy lab based in Virginia is praising a recent decision by the Windsor Police Service to name the person responsible for the murder of a six-year-old Windsor girl over 50 years ago.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
-
14-year-old's magazine turning pages in Sask.
What started as a pandemic project has turned into a side hustle for Mossbank's Carson Green. The 14-year-old created a magazine called Everything Country and produces the magazine from start to finish, including writing, photos, and formatting.
-
Sask. neuropathologist contradicts cause of death in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
An expert witness for the defence believes Catlin Goodwill’s infant son died from a virus, not head trauma, according to testimony on the fifth day of trial.
Ottawa
-
Full O-Train service resumes following infrastructure repairs near Lees Station
Full service resumed on the Confederation Line Saturday morning after crews completed repairs to the Overhead Catenary System near Lees Station. A broken parafil on the system reduced service to the eastbound stations at uOttawa, Lees and Hurdman stations.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa real estate neighbourhood winners and losers in 2022
Homeowners in Carp are the big winners for rising property values in the city of Ottawa, while Manotick was the "biggest loser" as the only neighbourhood with declining property values in 2022, according to a new study.
-
OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'We just need answers': Fairhaven Community Association holds meeting regarding STC Wellness Centre
Over 250 residents attended a meeting called by the Fairhaven Community Association regarding the STC Wellness Center Thursday night.
-
'I love my culture': Sask. Indigenous dancer to perform at Super Bowl LVII
An Indigenous dancer from Saskatchewan is preparing for a performance of a lifetime, taking the stage at this year’s Super Bowl.
-
Here's how to prevent ice dams from causing damage to your home
An extended mid-winter stretch of temperatures hovering around the freezing mark has revealed layers of ice, better known as ice dams, built up on roofs across Saskatoon.