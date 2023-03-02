Winter storm expected to hit Montreal this weekend

Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says details surrounding the death of an 86-year-old woman in an emergency room last week are 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable.' The family of Gilberte Gosselin says she was left to die in a hallway of the emergency room at Hotel-Dieu hospital in Levis, Que., and spent 48 hours without food or water before she died.

