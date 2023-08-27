Why young boys are increasingly the targets of 'sextortion' in Canada, according to experts

Experts are raising the alarm over an increase in threats against children based on sexual images, a tactic known as 'sextortion.'

"I would say the most common ages that are targeted are 15 to 17-year-olds. But in the last few months, we're seeing younger and younger children targeted for sextortion," says Signy Arnason, associate executive director at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P).

"We've seen 20 per cent of our cases involving kids 13 and under."

Canada's tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children, Cybertip.ca, now receives an average of 10 sextortion reports per day. Within these cases, 91 per cent of victims are male.

"Sextortionists have come up with a recipe that works. The engagement with them is quite quick. It is highly sexually charged. Boys are vulnerable to that," says Arnason.

Parents need to have open conversations with their children about the potential risks of online activity, says Arnason.

"You cannot bury your head in the sand and think this is never going to happen to my child because it happens so quickly, especially with sextortion," she said.

"We're continuing to see more and more kids ending their own lives as a result of this. It's every parent's worst nightmare," cautions Arnason.

Tied to the rise in sextortion is the emergence of so-called "recovery scams," where fraudsters retarget their victims, claiming they can recover intimate images for a fee.

But once a photo is online, the chances of deleting it completely are very slim, warns cybersecurity expert Steve Waterhouse.

"Depending on the extent of where the pictures were taken, we can assume nowadays in 2023 that they've been copied over and over and over again across the internet. So, for one to say they will be able to get a hold of the pictures of someone, yeah, he could get a copy of them. But somewhere else at the other corner of the internet, somebody will still have a copy of it," he said.

With the return to school around the corner, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) says it is aware of the issue and has adjusted its sex-ed curriculum. The EMSB has partnered with organizations like The Canadian Child Protection Centre and Love Quebec to make lesson plans about safety online and offline.

"It's teaching kids how to be safe and that what you put online is no longer yours. The more education we give, hopefully, they will make better, more informed choices as they're getting older," says Jamie Quinn, an educational consultant for EMSB.

Experts warn that if you or your child are a victim of sextortion, you should not give in to demands, stop all communication with the fraudster and call the police.