Where are the cheapest and most expensive gas prices in the Montreal area?

With gas prices hitting record highs, planning when and where to fill up has become a cost-saving game for many of those in the greater Montreal region.

As of noon on Monday, the cheapest places to fill up are in Kahnawake (around $2.05), and the Costcos in Candiac ($2.08) and Anjou ($2.12).

The Sonic on Donegani Ave. in Pointe Claire ($2.13) and Super Gaz on Cure-Labelle Blvd. in Mirabel ($2.13) were among the other two cheapest stations.

STEEPEST PRICES

The following stations were listed as the most expensive pump prices:

Esso, 1390 l'Eglise St. in Montreal - $2.39

Shell, 170 Jean Leman Blvd. in Candiac - $2.34

Esso, 1170 Highway 13 South in Laval - $2.29

Petro-Canada, 1560 Decarie Blvd. in Montreal - $2.29

Shell, 360 Marcel-Laurin Blvd. in Saint-Laurent - $2.24

The GasBuddy site has maps with real-time gas prices in all regions of Quebec.