

CTV Montreal





Less than a week after the launch of a new water taxi connecting Pointe-Aux-Trembles to the Old Port the service is under fire for not being accessible to those in wheelchairs.

A group of disability advocates gathered on the dock in Pointe-Aux-Trembles on Saturday to protest the lack of a ramp. A spokesperson for RAPLIQUE said they had raised the issue several times during the three years when the service had been tried as a pilot project but were ignored.

The water taxi has been heavily promoted as a way to beat traffic when travelling between the two points, saying the voyage can be an hour in traffic but only 20 minutes by water. The $7 million project was inaugurated last week, but RAPLIQUE called the fanfare a slap in the face.

“They always tell you ‘We’re working on it, it’s a priority for us,’ but after a few years the only conclusion you can get is there’s a lack of willingness towards making it accessible,” said spokesperson Sylvain Plourde.

When reached for comment a spokesperson for Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the project belongs to the provincial government. The minister responsible for Montreal could not be reached for comment.